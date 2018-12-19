Work release inmate steals truck in Livingston Parish, drives to Lacombe to assault wife

LACOMBE, LA – A work release inmate in Livingston Parish stole a pickup truck, drove to his estranged wife’s house and assaulted her, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-three-year-old Keith Bickham was being housed at a private work release facility run by Lock5, LLC, in Livingston Parish when he escaped.

Bickham stole a pickup truck and drove to his estranged wife’s house in the area of Elm Street around 2:30 p.m. on December 18 and forced his way inside, according to the STPSO.

Bickham knocked the woman to the ground in front of their child before following the victim to her workplace in the stolen pickup truck.

Bickham them returned to Livingston Parish, where he was arrested.

It remains unclear if anyone with Lock5 knew Bickham had escaped before he returned.

Upon his release in Livingston Parish, Bickham will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one felony count of home invasion and one felony count of domestic violence battery with child endangerment.