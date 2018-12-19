× UNO Over the 500 Mark with Win against Williams Baptist

WESTWEGO, LA. – The New Orleans Privateers (5-4) adjusted to its one-game home quickly, racing out to a big early lead on its way to a 90-62 victory over the Williams Baptist Eagles (5-6) Tuesday at the Alario Center.

Jorge Rosa had a season-high 14 points to help lead the offensive barrage that got going early. Troy Green and Scott Plaisance Jr. added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Gerrale Gates led the way with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. The Privateers bench accounted for 43 points on the evening.

New Orleans forced 27 turnovers. It marked the seventh time the Privateers forced at least 15 opponent miscues this season. Head coach Mark Slessinger’s bunch came into the night ranked fourth in the nation in turnovers forced.

FIRST HALF

Gates scored 10 of the club’s opening 15 points as the Privateers held the Eagles scoreless until the 16:28 marker. At the under-16 media, New Orleans led 17-4.

The Privateers extended their lead to 17 at the under-12 media timeout. From there, the Eagles started to mount a rally, scoring 13 of the next 19 points. New Orleans’ lead was trimmed to 10, but that’s as close as the Eagles got.

Rosa fueled a flurry of points to end the first half after connecting on two triples over a minute. New Orleans went to the half up 48-26 after connecting on 54.1 percent of their shots in the first 20 minutes. The Privateers had 14 fast break points and forced 13 Eagles turnovers in the opening half. Everybody got in on the point total as 11 Privateers scored in the first half.

Gates wound up with 12 points in the opening stanza. Scott Plaisance added six points along with a team-high four helpers.

SECOND HALF

The Eagles opened the second half hot by scoring the first six points and hitting eight of their first 11 shots. Williams Baptist was able to cut the New Orleans lead to as little as 12, but the Privateers kicked clear once more.

INSIDE THE BOX

The Privateers had 14 free throw attempts compared to four in the first half. For the game, the home side scored 50 points in the paint, 20 on the break, and shot 53.8 percent for the evening. Four Privateers landed in double figures in points led by Gates’17 on seven-of-nine from the field. The 28 dimes fell just one shy of their season-best total (vs. Governors State).

The Eagles were led in scoring by Briheam Anthony who poured in 17 points. Andrew Littleton also wound up with double figures, adding 10 points. Jeffrey Kenney just missed a double-double with nine points and 13 boards. As a unit, Williams Baptist shot 40.3 percent from the field.

NEXT UP

The Privateers have a quick turnaround with Pitt on the docket Thursday at 7 p.m. UNO and the Panthers tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

Article Courtesy of UNO Sports Information Department