Survey lists top rated travel annoyances

Genfare surveyed 2,000 Americans who fly at least twice per year, to find what people are and are not okay with while in flight.

According to the survey, 64% of people surveyed don’t mind if you take your shoes off during the flight. 20% say you can take your socks off too!

The number one complaint by a long shot, was seat kicking. In fact, 36% wish airlines would ban reclining seats.

Rounding out the top five on the list of in flight annoyances were crying children, body odor, talkative seatmates, and inattentive parents.

Talking loudly on the phone ranked in as the most annoying behavior while using public transportation, followed closely by body odor.

And ride sharing services may be on the rise, but aggressive driving was voted most annoying.

See the full list here and see if you agree with the most annoying travel behaviors.