Sucré and NOLA Brewing Company announce macaron flavored beer

New Orleans – Sucré has partnered with New Orleans Lager and Ale Brewing Company (NOLA Brewing) to create a series of macaron flavored beers.

At 9.5% ABV, the first beer in the series is the Chocolate Macaron Stout, boasting flavors of cocoa, natural vanilla, almonds, and of course, macaron shells.

This beer will be released at a launching party in the NOLA Brewing Tap Room on January 12, 2019.

You can count on free live music, Sucré macaron pairings, and an additional release of NOLA’s latest Specialty IPA series, Forklift Joyride.

The remaining three beers will be announced individually throughout 2019.