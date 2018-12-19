Saints to face Carolina Panthers with Cam Newton on the bench

From Up to the Minute Live: The #Panthers are doing the smart thing and shutting QB Cam Newton down for the season to give his ailing shoulder a rest. It’s Taylor Heinicke going forward. pic.twitter.com/dWI8S390NO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2018

The Saints are set to face the Carolina Panthers once more this season, but according to The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, we won’t be seeing much of Cam Newton.

On Monday the Saints officially eliminated the Panthers from the playoff race, leading the team to make the call to bench quarterback Cam Newton for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers have lost their last six games, placing partial blame on Newton’s shoulder injury.

The Panthers say Taylor Heinicke will be starting as quarterback this Sunday against the Falcons, and next Sunday, December 30 against the black and gold.