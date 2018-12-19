Saints return home with top seed on the line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The Saints return to the Superdome on Sunday for their first home game since their win over the Falcons on Thanksgiving.

"It's been almost a month since we've been in the dome so it will be nice to be back in there," said Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. "I know our fans are looking forward to it. Obviously we've got a lot going for us right now, a lot at stake so we're looking forward to getting back in there."

In front of the Saints is a division leading Steelers team, which stands in the way of New Orleans earning the top seed in the NFC. If the Saints win on Sunday, they'll lock-up that number-one spot and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"We're trying to lock-in for the playoffs," Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore. "Don't nobody want to come to the dome and play so that's key for us to lock that in. And the next win, we've got that. We're just taking it one game at a time for these last two and hopefully we can come out with that number one spot."

The last two wins haven't come easily for the Saints, but that's only reassured this team that they can handle adversity and prepare them for tough tests ahead.

"Regardless of how those games played-out for the first three and a half quarters, we went into these last two games on the road, in the division, down at half, down going into the 4th quarter and found a way to win," Brees said. "Everybody making plays, whether it's a special teams play, a blocked punt or a great punt inside the 10 or a defensive stop of the defense getting a turnover or offensively possessing the ball and going and getting points and giving us the lead. Everyone has contributed and it's good to feel battle tested. And regardless of the scenario and circumstances that we encounter for the rest of the year or in any given game, that we always have a chance. We always have hope and we're confident in that."