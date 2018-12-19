NOPD arrests car theft, burglary ringleader after 2 week crime spree

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who went on a two-week crime spree that included three stolen cars and a hit-and-run.

Twenty-year-old Derek Ambo stole a vehicle on December 3 from the 3200 block of North Miro Street, according to the NOPD.

The next day, Ambo was spotted leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in the same block of North Miro in the same stolen vehicle.

On December 6, Ambo burglarized a vehicle in the 2100 block of Canal Street, and then he stole a vehicle in the 40 block of Swallow Street, according to the NOPD.

Ambo committed simple criminal damage to property on December 9 in the 100 block of Portland Street, and then he stole yet another vehicle in the 1400 block of Madrid Street on December 15.

The NOPD’s TIGER Unit arrested Ambo on December 18 in the 3700 block of Texas Drive.

Ambo has been booked on three counts of unauthorized use of a movable, three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and a probation violation.

Ambo is believed to run the auto burglary ring involving juveniles arrested in connection with multiple incidents, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.