× Nicholls Faced a Set Back against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Nicholls State University women’s basketball team fell behind by double figures after the first five minutes of the game at LSU and never came any closer in a 76-44 setback Tuesday night in the Maravich Center. With the loss, Nicholls dropped to 5-6 on the season and stays winless in the all-time series against LSU, which has won all 13 matchups. The Lady Tigers improved to 6-3 on the year and 5-2 at home.

Cassidy Barrios was the lone Colonel to reach double figures, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. LSU was led by Khayla Pointer with a game-high 19 points, while Shanice Norton added 16. The two combined to hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Nicholls shot 38 percent for the game and had 20 turnovers. The miscues led to a huge advantage for the Lady Tigers, outscoring the Red and Gray 28-6 on points off of turnovers.

LSU’s defense held the Colonels to a pair of six-point quarters in the second and fourth. The Lady Tigers also had a 36-23 edge on the boards, including 14 on offense. The extra possessions resulted in 23 second-chance points.

The Colonels hit two 3-pointers in the early going, but LSU countered with five from long range in the opening quarter and led 23-7 at the 2:52 mark. Bree Wilson scored to close out the period for a 26-14 deficit before LSU pushed it to a 19-point game with a 7-0 run to start the second.

The Lady Tigers never let the lead shrink to less than 17 points the rest of the way and led by as much as 36 in the fourth.

Destiny Collins added eight points off the bench on 3-for-7 shooting with one 3-pointer. Barrios shot 7 of 12 from the field and also had a 3-ball.

UP NEXT

Nicholls finishes its nonconference schedule Friday, Dec. 21 against NAIA William Carey. Tipoff at Stopher Gym is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department