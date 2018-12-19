× MOORE MOORE MOORE! Moore with a double-double in Nicholls Win over ULM

MONROE, La. – Junior Brandon Moore totaled 10 points and 12 boards for his second double-double of the season as the Nicholls State University men’s basketball team suffered a 95-68 defeat to the University of Louisiana Monroe Tuesday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Colonels (5-6) only lead of the contest was a tip-in by sophomore center Ryghe Lyons 30 seconds in. The Warhawks (6-4) responded with seven straight points capped by a Daishon Smith trey. Nicholls was whistled for nine personal fouls in the first seven minutes, aiding a 19-2 ULM run that lasted 5:02.

The Colonels outscored the Warhawks 10-4 during the final two minutes but shot just 24 percent (4-17) from long range in the first half to trail 49-32.

The second half began in a similar fashion as Danny Garrick knocked down a deep 3-pointer and ULM guard Michael Ertel countered with seven straight points.

Four consecutive free throws by Daniel Regis would later cut the deficit to 15 at 74-59 but again the Warhawks had an answer, this time a 10-point outburst over 2:06 that ballooned the advantage to 25. Ertel drained another trifecta followed by a layup later in the period, handing ULM a 31-point lead that solidified the win.

Nicholls finished with five double-figure scorers, including sophomore Jeremiah Buford and Regis, who chipped in 10 points apiece. Graduate transfer Jeremiah Jefferson spearheaded the squad with 13. The Colonels converted 12-of-14 free throws but were doubled up at the charity stripe.

The Warhawks were fronted by Smith’s 23 points. Ertel scored 14 of his 17 in the second half, shooting 6-for-8 from the field, including a 2-of-3 effort from beyond the arc.

Nicholls returns to Stopher Gym Saturday for a 2 p.m. battle with Mobile.

Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department