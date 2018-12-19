Mega Millions ticket sold in Houma wins $1 million

HOUMA – A $1 million winning lottery ticket for last night’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Houma.

The winning ticket was sold at Savanne Food & Gas on Savanne Road, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

The winning numbers for the December 17 Mega Millions drawing were 13, 22, 32, 60, and 69, with a 9 as a yellow ball and a 3x Megaplier.

No one hit the full $262 million jackpot, but the ticket sold in Houma matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

The tally would have been tripled had the lucky ticket holder purchased the Megaplier option.

29.582174 -90.815080