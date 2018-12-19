× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Guilt-Free Candy Cane + Peppermint Finds!

‘Tis the season for all things Candy Cane + Peppermint Mocha. And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!

LOVE IT!

Eat Fit Candy Cane Scone | GF, Low Carb, Keto, Eat Fit | $2.50 each; 6 for $12

190 calories, 17 grams carb (4 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, zero added sugar, 9 grams protein.

Gluten free, low-carb, keto-friendly and sugar free. Half calories & 90% fewer carbs than traditional scone

Clean ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour and coconut oil, sweetened with Swerve.

Available at select Robert Fresh Markets and FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center

Mint Chocolate Rx Bar | $2-$2.50

210 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 13 grams naturally-occurring sugar, zero added sugar, 12 grams protein.

Simple ingredients of egg whites, dates, almonds, cashews, cocoa, mint and sea salt

Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com.

Candy Cane Pure Whey Protein by sfh | $40 for 2-pound bag

Per Scoop: 130 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, zero added sugar, 23 grams protein

Simple ingredients: grass fed whey concentrate, natural peppermint flavor and sweetened with stevia.

Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a boost of 23 grams of protein.

Available at com; locally at Whole Foods Market; Candy Cane is seasonal flavor available limited time.

Nut Pods Peppermint Mocha Creamer – Vegan | GF

10 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

Coconut cream, almonds… no artificial sweeteners or questionable add-ins

Rich, creamy flavor. Available at Whole Foods + nutpods.com ( free shipping on all orders)

Check out @MollyKimballRD for details on Peppermint Mocha Nut Pods giveaway!

LIKE IT!

Sugar Free Peppermint Syrup | Artificially sweetened but zero calories; versatile for smoothies, coffees, yogurt

Candy Canes | Pure sugar, but most have just 25-50 calories; Look for natural candy canes with no artificial red dyes

HATE IT!

Peppermint Bark

Pure sugar paired with milk chocolate

An average tin packs in more than 2200 calories and 270-plus grams of sugar

Starbucks Grande Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Per Grande: 510 calories + 72 grams of sugar – that’s more than THREE days worth of added sugar

##

