Love it, Like it, Hate it: Guilt-Free Candy Cane + Peppermint Finds!
‘Tis the season for all things Candy Cane + Peppermint Mocha. And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!
LOVE IT!
Eat Fit Candy Cane Scone | GF, Low Carb, Keto, Eat Fit | $2.50 each; 6 for $12
190 calories, 17 grams carb (4 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, zero added sugar, 9 grams protein.
- Gluten free, low-carb, keto-friendly and sugar free. Half calories & 90% fewer carbs than traditional scone
- Clean ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour and coconut oil, sweetened with Swerve.
- Available at select Robert Fresh Markets and FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center
Mint Chocolate Rx Bar | $2-$2.50
210 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 13 grams naturally-occurring sugar, zero added sugar, 12 grams protein.
- Simple ingredients of egg whites, dates, almonds, cashews, cocoa, mint and sea salt
- Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com.
Candy Cane Pure Whey Protein by sfh | $40 for 2-pound bag
Per Scoop: 130 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, zero added sugar, 23 grams protein
- Simple ingredients: grass fed whey concentrate, natural peppermint flavor and sweetened with stevia.
- Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a boost of 23 grams of protein.
- Available at com; locally at Whole Foods Market; Candy Cane is seasonal flavor available limited time.
Nut Pods Peppermint Mocha Creamer – Vegan | GF
- 10 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar
- Coconut cream, almonds… no artificial sweeteners or questionable add-ins
- Rich, creamy flavor. Available at Whole Foods + nutpods.com ( free shipping on all orders)
- Check out @MollyKimballRD for details on Peppermint Mocha Nut Pods giveaway!
LIKE IT!
Sugar Free Peppermint Syrup | Artificially sweetened but zero calories; versatile for smoothies, coffees, yogurt
Candy Canes | Pure sugar, but most have just 25-50 calories; Look for natural candy canes with no artificial red dyes
HATE IT!
Peppermint Bark
- Pure sugar paired with milk chocolate
- An average tin packs in more than 2200 calories and 270-plus grams of sugar
Starbucks Grande Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
- Per Grande: 510 calories + 72 grams of sugar – that’s more than THREE days worth of added sugar
##
