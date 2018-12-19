Love it, Like it, Hate it: Guilt-Free Candy Cane + Peppermint Finds!

Posted 6:10 AM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:11AM, December 19, 2018

Lots of Peppermint Candy spilling out of a Jar(Getty Images/EJGrubbs)

‘Tis the season for all things Candy Cane + Peppermint Mocha.  And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!

 

LOVE IT!

 

Eat Fit Candy Cane Scone | GF, Low Carb, Keto, Eat Fit | $2.50 each; 6 for $12

190 calories, 17 grams carb (4 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, zero added sugar, 9 grams protein.

  • Gluten free, low-carb, keto-friendly and sugar free. Half calories & 90% fewer carbs than traditional scone
  • Clean ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour and coconut oil, sweetened with Swerve.
  • Available at select Robert Fresh Markets and FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center

 

Mint Chocolate Rx Bar | $2-$2.50

210 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 13 grams naturally-occurring sugar, zero added sugar, 12 grams protein.

  • Simple ingredients of egg whites, dates, almonds, cashews, cocoa, mint and sea salt
  • Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com.

 

Candy Cane Pure Whey Protein by sfh | $40 for 2-pound bag

Per Scoop: 130 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, zero added sugar, 23 grams protein

  • Simple ingredients: grass fed whey concentrate, natural peppermint flavor and sweetened with stevia.
  • Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a boost of 23 grams of protein.
  • Available at com; locally at Whole Foods Market; Candy Cane is seasonal flavor available limited time.

 

Nut Pods Peppermint Mocha Creamer – Vegan | GF

  • 10 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar
  • Coconut cream, almonds… no artificial sweeteners or questionable add-ins
  • Rich, creamy flavor. Available at Whole Foods + nutpods.com ( free shipping on all orders)
  • Check out @MollyKimballRD for details on Peppermint Mocha Nut Pods giveaway!

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Sugar Free Peppermint Syrup | Artificially sweetened but zero calories; versatile for smoothies, coffees, yogurt

 

Candy Canes  | Pure sugar, but most have just 25-50 calories; Look for natural candy canes with no artificial red dyes

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Peppermint Bark

  • Pure sugar paired with milk chocolate
  • An average tin packs in more than 2200 calories and 270-plus grams of sugar

 

Starbucks Grande Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

  • Per Grande: 510 calories + 72 grams of sugar – that’s more than THREE days worth of added sugar

 

 

