Late Fall Harvest: LSU and Tulane reel in recruits on signing day

The LSU Tigers are climbing in the recruiting rankings after some big scores in the early signing period that kicked off Wednesday.

The Tigers got signatures from Utah HS nose tackle Siaki Ika, and Mississippi HS cornerback Raydarious Jones from Horn Lake. LSU also signed three five star players in the early signing period, including Destrehan running back John Emery, Southern Lab guard Kardell Thomas, and Dunham School cornerback Derek Stingley.

The Tigers lost out in a battle for 5 star linebacker Nakobe Dean, who signed with the University of Georgia.

LSU is 4th in the latest rankings, behind Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

The Tigers’ 2019 class also got a big boost from Ehret linebacker Donte’ Starks, who chose the Tigers over a late push by former LSU head coach Les Miles and his staff at Kansas. Here’s Starks’ announcement Wednesday morning at the school.

Starks said one of the keys to his decision was his visit to Baton Rouge last weekend, where he huddled with another Ehret Patriot, LSU linebacker Michael Divinity.

Tulane's signing class included three highly touted players from the metro area. They are Hahnville athlete JaQuan Jackson, Ponchatoula running back Tyjae Spears, and John Curtis defensive tackle Colby Orgeron.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said one of his goals for his teams is to get taller.

Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields signed with Louisiana-Lafayette.

Ehret quarterback Travis Mumphrey signed with UNLV.

