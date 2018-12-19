× Laiche Honored with All-American Second Team Honors

CHICAGO — For the first time in 10 years, a player from the Nicholls State University defense was selected as one of the nation’s best as junior defensive lineman Sully Laiche received STATS FCS All-America Second Team honors, the organization announced Tuesday.

Laiche, a native of Gramercy and graduate of Lutcher, is the first defender since Lardarius Webb in 2008 to receive all-American honors. He is also the second Colonel to earn Associated Press or STATS FCS national recognition under head coach Tim Rebowe, joining Lorran Fonseca who earned both last season.

A three-time All-Southland selection, Laiche anchored one of the nation’s elite defenses which ranked in the top 12 of the FCS in rushing defense (11th/105.4 ypg), tackles for loss (7th/8.2) and sacks (11th/3.08). Individually, Laiche was 37th in the country with 8.5 sacks and 48th in tackles for loss with 17.0.

Laiche had a pair of outstanding single-game performances, highlighted by his 2.0 sacks and 4.0 TFLs in the win over FBS Kansas. He also had a three-sack effort in the victory at HBU where Nicholls held the Huskies to -21 yards rushing.

Laiche has started since he arrived in Thibodaux in 2016 and ranks third on the FCS active career list with 25.5 sacks.

Article Courtsey of Nicholls State Sports Information Department