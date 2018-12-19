Kenny’s 12 Days Of Giving Day 10: An uplifting gift $450 in Lyft rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days Of Giving."

On Day 10 of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," he teamed up with the amazing folks at Lyft to give an uplifting gift. Lyft donated $450 in free ride credit to a local photographer, Andrew Simoneaux. Andrew is a wonderful photographer who takes amazing photos of New Orleans and its unique characters. This past year his grandma who he affectionately called "abuelita" passed away.

(Andrew with his "abuelita.")

(A very special photo Andrew took of his beloved "abuelita.")

We knew he'd be missing her this holiday season. On top of all that, Andrew doesn't own a car, and uses Lyft to get to his various photo shoots. He really is the most deserving person for this great gift!

We treated Andrew to a great Lyft ride to surprise him. Loy Madrigal was the Lyft driver. In his car he has a karaoke machine for riders to enjoy!

For more information about Lyft, click HERE.

For a link to Andrew Simoneaux's photography and information on how to book him, click HERE.