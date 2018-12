Tulane head coach Willie Fritz was in the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday, as the early signing period kicked off.

The Wave added three locals in the class of 2019. They are Hahnville wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, Curtis offensive tackle Colby Orgeron, and Ponchatoula running back Tyjae Spears.

Tulane defeated ULL in the Cure Bowl, last Saturday, something that Fritz says provides momentum for the program.

Watch the WGNO Sportszone, each Wednesday night at 10:15 on WGNO.