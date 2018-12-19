× Get the Skinny: Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Some of us may or may not be panicking, realizing that our shopping days are quickly ticking away. Not to worry, though, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on a fast, easy healthy holiday gift ideas to help support friends and family in their wellness journeys.

Evergreen Gift Ideas:

Gift cards for wellness services like personal trainer, registered dietitian, or massage therapist

Healthy cookbook with ingredients to make one of the dishes

with ingredients to make one of the dishes Series of workout classes that you both join in on

Eat Fit Apparel | $20-$25

Gift Eat Fit from regions including Eat Fit NOLA, Northshore, BR, Acadiana and Shreveport! From sweatshirts to muscle Ts to baseball caps, all proceeds benefit Eat Fit nonprofit initiative. Buy locally at the Fitness Boutique in Ochsner Fitness Center on Clearview, or email EatFitNOLA@gmail.com for details to order by region. See all apparel at www.ShopEatFit.com

HADAKI Insulated Lunch Tote | $38

Liven up a brown-bag lunch with these cute insulated lunch totes by New Orleans-based HADAKI. They offer bold, fun patterns or elegantly understated hues. Most of their fabrics are water resistant with wipeable fabrics and finishes; HADAKI also offers larger options, like their French Market Tote that can double as a stylish workout bag.

Foodspirations Wellness-Inspired Stationery | $8 and up

Registered dietitian Yvette Perrier Quantz created this line of wellness-inspired cards, notepads, prints and more. With themes like Savor, Believe, and Celebrate, the positive messages are designed to nourish our mind and soul. Order online here.

FitBIt + other Fitness Trackers | $30 and up

Wearable wellness trackers like the FitBit Charge 3 aren’t just work for workout buffs. These trackers not only log our activity, they also let us see how we can improve our sleep, our nutrition, and even give us feedback on our heartrate – and therefore stress levels – throughout the day.

Juice Bar Weekly Delivery Subscription | $50 and up

Juice bars like The Green Fork make it easy with weekly delivery of freshly-pressed juices. Juices are all made to order so gift recipients can customize exactly what they want. Delivery is M-W between 5:30-6:30am; juices are $9 to $11 per 16-ounce bottle; delivery fee is $10

Molly’s rec: Have a week’s worth of juices delivered once a week to save on delivery. Put the first 2-3 days’ worth directly into fridge and freeze the rest.

