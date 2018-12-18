Would you eat it? Lumps of Coal!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Are you naughty or nice? Well, Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice!

Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe

16 oz Oreo Cookies

4 cups Mini Marshmallows

1/4 cup Butter

Plastic Bag

Place Oreo Cookies in a Large Ziploc Bag.

Crush the Oreo Cookies into small pieces.

Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.

Stir until smooth.

Add in Crushed Oreos and stir.

Roll into small coal shape.

