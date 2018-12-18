Would you eat it? Lumps of Coal!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Are you naughty or nice? Well, Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice!
Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe
16 oz Oreo Cookies
4 cups Mini Marshmallows
1/4 cup Butter
Plastic Bag
Place Oreo Cookies in a Large Ziploc Bag.
Crush the Oreo Cookies into small pieces.
Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.
Stir until smooth.
Add in Crushed Oreos and stir.
Roll into small coal shape.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!