LSU quarterback Joe Burrow says life has changed a lot, for the better since he joined the LSU football program in June.

Burrow led the Tigers to 9 wins, and a New Year’s Six Bowl. LSU will play unbeaten Central Florida in the January 1st, Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State, spoke with reporters Tuesday.

Burrow has thrown for 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He accounted for six touchdowns in LSU's 74-72 7 overtime loss in the season finale at Texas A&M.