Suspects accused of targeting Harvey business then going back for seconds

HARVEY, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two men who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a business in Harvey. The case it the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the thieves worked together and targeted a store on November 12. Then, according to deputies, the pair returned the following day and pulled-off the same kind of heist again.

Deputies say the two used fake money orders to buy merchandise from the store. They did not identify what store was targeted or what kind of merchandise was stolen. But in all, deputies say the two stolre about $12,000 worth of stuff.

In both cases, the JPSO says the suspects left the scene in a black Honda Accord, somewhere between a 2008-2012 model year.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the suspects, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help deputies solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.