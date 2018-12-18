× SNAPPED! Southeastern’s seven game winning ends

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana men’s basketball team shot 37 percent falling to California Baptist, 73-52, Monday at the University Center.

The loss snapped SLU’s seven-game home winning streak dating back to Jan. 31, 2018 when the Lions lost to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-54 at the University Center. CBU opened the game on a 19-8 run before SLU clamped down defensively holding the Lancers to just six points over the final 11:08 of the first half.

The Lions (4-6) were within striking distance trailing 25-18 at halftime holding the Lancer to 40 percent shooting in the first half (9-for-22). CBU, however, erupted in the second half for 48 points and shot 66 percent (16-for-24) to pull away for the win.

“That’s the most disappointing stat (second half shooting percentage),” said fifth-year SLU head basketball coach Jay Ladner. “Even though we forced them into some tough shots I thought they bullied us down low at times and that was a little tough to deal with. But I still feel like our guys played hard and were ready to play. But the main thing is we have got to figure out a way to be more efficient offensively.”

The Lancers (6-5) were led by Jordan Heading with 24 points while Milan Acquaah added 22. SLU’s Marlain Veal led the Lions with 19 points while Moses Greenwood added 11. Keith Charleston chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.

“I knew we were going to have our hands full after watching them on film,” said Ladner. “Their size and physicality were a lot to handle and their guards (Heading and Acquaah) were really good. But I thought we did a good job of taking them out of their flow offensively and making them play isolation ball. But they were able to hit some really tough shots. Some nights I think you just get outplayed and that’s what happened tonight. I don’t think they are 20 points better than us but they outplayed and outcoached us tonight.”

SLU will be back in action Wednesday night at Grambling State at 6 p.m. in Grambling, Louisiana.

Article Courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department