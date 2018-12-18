Slidell Police capture suspect accused of robbing 92-year-old WWII vet at gunpoint

SLIDELL – Police have captured the man they say robbed a 92-year-old WWII veteran at gunpoint inside the veteran’s apartment at a retirement community.

The armed robbery occurred around 5:45 p.m. on December 13 at the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community on Gause Boulevard, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The assailant, later identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Gabriel, made his way into the building, knocked on the WWII vet’s door, pulled out a gun, and forced his way inside the victim’s apartment.

Gabriel stole cash, medication, and the keys to the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lacombe.

Slidell Police released video from a surveillance camera near the scene of the crime that clearly showed Gabriel’s face, and tips from the community poured in.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Gabriel was wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for a similar armed robbery in Lacombe.

Those tips led to Gabriel’s arrest for armed robbery by use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

“Anyone who preys on the elderly has no place in our community,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “This crime was solved due to a collaborative effort by many different people. Good surveillance video from a local business, help from our citizens, and excellent investigative work helped us identify and arrest Jonathan Gabriel. Criminals should take note that our citizens have proved, time and time again, we will not stand for this in or community.”