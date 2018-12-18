× Rain on the way Wednesday

Another potent storm system moving across Texas will bring rain to the area tomorrow for your Wednesday. This is a well-defined spin currently sitting over New Mexico. Moisture will continue to lift up from the Gulf ahead of it with increasing clouds by Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday that system will be close enough that rain will move across the area. Look for the best chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of that rain will be locally heavy at times as indicated by the forecast model. Like the past couple of systems most of the area has the chance to see rain. Amounts will be a little lower than the past 2, but still 1-2″ possible in the heaviest spots.

For the second week in a row a strong low will become cut-off from the main flow as it moves over the region. This will keep windy and cloudy conditions in the area Thursday with cooler temperatures by the afternoon time frame. Not a pleasant day Thursday.