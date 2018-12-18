× OPSO: Inmate tries to escape, immediately crashes through ceiling, ends up in hospital

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate at the Orleans Parish jail fell through the ceiling during a highly unsuccessful escape attempt.

Kenneth Augustine, who has been jailed on two counts of second degree murder, tried to escape on the afternoon of December 16, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

While the guard on duty was inspecting his pod, Augustine hoisted himself up onto a railing and climbed through a gap in a suspended drop ceiling.

The inmate made it approximately two feet before crashing through the ceiling and plummeting to the floor, according to police.

When Augustine is released from the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, he will be booked with additional charges.

Augustine will also be placed on restrictive living conditions for the remainder of his stay, according to the OPSO.