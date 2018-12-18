NOPD says surveillance video identifies theft by fraud suspects

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers are looking for two women in connection with a theft by fraud incident.

The former Family Dollar employees were identified after being caught on camera switching UPC labels, to purchase items at lower cost.

Both 29-year-old Breana Lewis and 30-year-old Trameka Beasley were seen on store surveillance video purchasing mislabeled items on December 8, at a Family Dollar store near the 4300 block of Woodland Drive.

One suspect was seen operating the cash register during the transaction.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Breana Lewis and Trameka Beasley is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

