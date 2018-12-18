Lil Jon did a Christmas song with Kool-Aid Man and the holidays will never be the same

Posted 12:59 PM, December 18, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Rapper Lil' Jon performs during halftime of Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This may be all you ever wanted for Christmas.

Lil Jon dropped his first ever holiday song, “All I Really Want for Christmas” with none other than the Kool-Aid Man himself.

Fans are clearly drinking it right up because the music video on YouTube has already amassed over 100,000 views.

Lyrics from the catchy tune include, “All I really want, really want for Christmas Is everything on my list/Having a party on Christmas Eve/And I got a whole lot of Christmas glee/Whole lotta gifts I’d like to receive/And you know all year I been planting them seeds/Everybody in here VIP.”

Related: Rapper Lil Jon breaks ground on a second school in Ghana

Related Story
Dragon Christmas display has neighbors spitting fire

But one of the most classic lines from the song has to be, “Feliz Navidad, no eggnog, more Kool-Aid.”

Lil Jon rose to fame as a rapper and a DJ in the early 2000s and is best known for hits like “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingers” and “Turn Down For What.” He won a Grammy in 2005 for best rap collaboration for the hit song “Yeah!” by Usher and featuring Ludacris.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever,” Lil Jon told Rolling Stone. “I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though … I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished.”

Related stories