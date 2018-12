Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days Of Giving."

On Day Nine of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny teams up with his friends at Harrah's to really hit the jackpot for a special couple in need of a vacation.

