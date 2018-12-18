× Florida Georgia Line & Maren Morris to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Country music sensations Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans on December 31st.

Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will perform as part of the All State Sugar Bowl’s Fan Fest in the French Quarter on New Year’s Eve. Their performances will be televised on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale will host the festivities LIVE in New Orleans.

For more information about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, click HERE.