WESTWEGO, LA.- Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Dolly Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to handle a house fire.

The house, which was unoccupied, was heavily damaged in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

