Fake package covers porch pirates in glitter and fart spray

NEW ORLEANS -- Tired of thieves shopping for their holiday gifts off your porch?

Meet YouTuber Mark Rober.

Mark is a former NASA engineer that has created the greatest defense against those pesky porch pirates.

It's a fake package that covers the thieves in glitter and a horrific odor. But there’s more! The package also includes... a GPS tracker and four hidden cameras.

Mark was able to see the actual moment the thief opened the package IN HIS CAR! He also included MULTIPLE cans of fart spray so that the odor was so horrific that the pirate would toss the package... so Mark could use the GPS system to find it!

The video was uploaded yesterday and already has over 6 million views... and is the #1 trending video on YouTube!

