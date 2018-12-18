Elf OFF the shelf! And asking kids questions like, ‘who’s your favorite reindeer?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Questions for kids, just in time for the holidays.

Questions like, what do Santa's reindeer eat?

Or what would you feed Santa's reindeer?

Also, can you name Santa's reindeer?

And how about this one, who's your favorite reindeer?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the questions.

And in this case, Wild Bill has the elf attitude.

Wild Bill is the elf off the shelf and in the chair asking kids questions.

Thanks to the folks at Carl Mack Presents and the Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes and Culture.

And thanks to the kids from Lake Forest Charter School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

They have answers for every question from any elf.