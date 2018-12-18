× Donnie Lewis to play in East-West Shrine Game

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University senior defensive back Donnie Lewis Jr., has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2018 East-West Shrine Game. The 94th annual game will take place in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2019 and will be aired live on NFL Network.

Lewis will become just the 16th player in Tulane football history to play in the East-West Shrine Game. He also will be the first Green Wave football player to play in the game since former running back Andre’ Anderson did so back in 2010.

Lewis received an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine game following an impressive career at Tulane which was capped off on Dec. 15 with a 41-24 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl.

As a senior in 2018, Lewis established himself as one of the league’s best cornerbacks as he led The American and ranked third nationally in passes defended, averaging 1.7 per game at the end of the regular season. He also had a team-leading three interceptions and ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 54.

Following the regular season, Lewis was honored by the conference for the second time in his career as he was named All-American Athletic Conference Second Team. As a junior in 2017, the Baton Rouge native was named Honorable Mention.

Article Courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department .