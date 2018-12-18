× Devin White named LSU’s MVP of the 2018 Season

BATON ROUGE – Linebacker Devin White has been named the winner of the Charles McClendon Award, which is presented annually to the most valuable player on the LSU football team, head coach Ed Orgeron announced at the teams’ award ceremony on Monday night at the Union Theatre on campus.

White, who was the winner of the 2018 Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker, led the Tigers with 115 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss in helping LSU to a 9-3 overall mark and a berth in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on January 1 against UCF. White was a consensus All-America as well as being a first team All-SEC selection.

White also earned recognition, along with cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Grant Delpit, as recipients of the Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Defensive Player Award. Delpit was a unanimous All-America, becoming just the ninth player in LSU history to earn that distinction, while Williams was a finalist for the Thorpe Award (Nation’s Top Defensive Back) and a consensus All-America selection.

The Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Offensive Player Award was given to three players – quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Nick Brossette, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Burrow became the first player in LSU history to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 350 yards in a season as he completed 198-of-345 passes for 2,500 yards and 12 TDs. He added another 375 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Brossette led the Tigers with 922 rushing yards and his 14 TDs ranked second in the league. Jefferson led all LSU receivers in receptions (50), yards (788) and touchdowns (4).

Cole Tracy, a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and a second team All-America selection, was the winner of the Outstanding Special Teams Award. Tracy led SEC with 25 field goals and finished second in the league in scoring with 113 points.

Eight Tigers were selected as permanent team captains. Burrow, Brossette and Foster Moreau were named permanent offensive team captains; White, Delpit and Rashard Lawrence were selected permanent defensive captains, while Tracy and Blake Ferguson were named special teams captains.

The following is a complete list of LSU’s 2018 award winners announced on Monday night:

Alvin Roy Award

Give to the player(s) who has shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Tiger’s year-round strength and conditioning program.2018 Recipients: Lloyd Cushenberry, Glen Logan, Foster Moreau

Dr. Charles E. Coates, Academic Award

Presented to the senior who has demonstrated the highest commitment to scholarly work in the combination with excellence on the field.2018 Recipients: Jack Gonsoulin, Rashard Lawrence, Josh Growden, Tiger Scheyd

Outstanding Special Team Award

Presented to the player who accumulates the most points over the season through his effectiveness on special teams play. 2018 Recipient: Cole Tracy

Jeff Boss Unsung Hero Award

Presented by the Bengal Belles goes to player who have made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it.2018 Recipients: John Battle, Zach Von Rosenberg, Lloyd Cushenberry, Blake Ferguson

Butch Duhe Award

Recipient is one whose character and contributions to the LSU Football team most personify the idea of unselfishness, dependability and commitment to the team.2018 Recipients: Damien Lewis, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Garrett Brumfield, Nick Brossette, Breiden Fehoko

George M. Wallace Memorial Award

Presented to the defensive player who has distinguished himself by performance, leadership and commitment to team.2018 Recipient: Michael Divinity, Devin White, Grant Delpit

Outstanding Offensive Lineman

2018 Recipients: Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry

Outstanding Defensive Lineman

2018 Recipient: Michael Divinity

Permanent Team Captains

Offense: Nick Brossette, Foster Moreau, Joe Burrow

Defense: Devin White, Rashard Lawrence, Grant Delpit

Special Teams: Cole Tracy, Blake Ferguson

Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Offensive Player Award

2018 Recipients: Joe Burrow, Nick Brossette, Justin Jefferson

Percy E. Roberts Outstanding Defensive Player Award

2018 Recipients: Devin White, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit

Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award

2018 Recipient: Devin White

Article Courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department