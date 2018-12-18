‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa to make a splash at Wizard World New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans 2019 has added yet another show stopping star to their upcoming convention. “Aquaman” star, Jason Momoa, is set to appear on both Friday, January 4 and Saturday, January 5. Momoa will be greeting fans, posing for photos, and signing autographs.

Momoa won several awards for his role as “Khal Drago” on the hit television show “Game of Thrones,” but his big break came five years later. Momoa made his first appearance as “Aquaman” in the 2016 DC Comics film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Less than a year later he was back again as “Aquaman” with a significant role in “Justice League.” Fans are currently most thrilled for the 2018 self titled film “Aquaman,” which is in theaters now.

Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans takes place in January 2019, over a three day period, (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Momoa is joining a star studded lineup with actors such as Mike Colter, star of the TV show “Luke Cage,” Mads Mikkelsen known for his role in the Star Wars film “Rogue One,” as well as Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley of “The Vampire Diaries.”

Exact dates and time can be found here, and advance tickets and packages can be purchase on the Comic Con website.