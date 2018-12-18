× A Brees: Saints quarterback selected to Pro Bowl for club record 11th time

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is headed to the Pro Bowl for the 12th time, a club record 11th time as a Saint.

Brees was the leading vote getter among Saints, by fans.

Brees was one of five Saints selected, and one of four starters. The others are offensive tackle Terron Armstead (1st), defensive end Cam Jordan (4th), and wide receiver Michael Thomas (2nd).

Center Max Unger was named as a reserve.

Jordan’s fourth selection to the Pro Bowl is the most for a defensive end in club history.

The Pro Bowl will be played January 27th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.