WGNO’s singing weatherman Adam Bowles delivers a stellar National Anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

NEW ORLEANS- You may have seen him do the weather on your TV screens. You also may have seen him on "News With a Twist" reporting and doing adventure stories! But, one thing you may not know about Adam Bowles is he is also an incredible singer!

He has been singing and involved in music his whole life before he even got into television. He has done professional theatre, won many talent competitions, sung national anthems for various sporting events across the country, and also performed solo gigs for sold out crowds! Some of the shows he have performed in included Les Miserables, The King and I, and Gospel of Colonus.

Most recently our singing weatherman decided to submit a tape of him singing the National Anthem to the New Orleans Pelicans for a shot to perform at a game. A few weeks later, he got a call saying he was accepted to sing the anthem at the Miami Heat game this past Sunday!

This is a video you have to see to believe. The video on Facebook of him singing has already gotten thousands of views! Who knew our meteorologist had such an amazing and powerful voice! Attached is our very own Adam Bowles singing the National Anthem. Hope you enjoy like we definitely did!