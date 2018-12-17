The snow is snowing and the forecast is for a ‘White Christmas’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - What is the forecast for Christmas?

It's white!

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood knows exactly where the snow is snowing.

It's on stage at Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center.

The snow show came to a beautiful close. But just look at what it takes to put on the classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Here's how the show is described by Jefferson Performing Arts Society:

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. An uplifting musical great for the Holiday Season!