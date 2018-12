Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- They’re calling it the hottest toy this holiday! Don’t be surprised if you hear a parent in distress because they can’t get their hands on “The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn.”

The big-eyed doll that drops glitter out of you know where. You make the slime, bottle feed the unicorn... the slime, and upon squeezing... you can use your imagination. 💩💩💩

It might be the strangest $50 you’ll spend this year.

