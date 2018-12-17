× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Raggedy Ann

Raggedy Ann is less than a year old Plott Hound. She loves to play and be active with her dog friends and with the volunteers at ARNO. She admits that she has some training to do, but Raggedy Ann is super motivated to do so and become part of your forever family! For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/. The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

*********

ARNO is also running a promotion for dogs who have been at the shelter or in foster for more than 6 months. There are two photos below with all the dogs’ pictures and names who qualify:

With our Home for the Holidays adoption special, the adoption fees for the dogs pictured are reduced by $75 so you can take them home for $125.

