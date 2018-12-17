× New Orleans hotel writes Saints song to tune of ‘Rudolph the red nosed reindeer’

NEW ORLEANS– The Saint Philip Hotel on St. Philip Street has added a Saints themed poem decoration to holiday decor.

Their courtyard is not only filled with holiday spirit, but with Saints spirit too! Who Dat! News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez stopped by the hotel and took these photos of their Saints holiday decor.

Notably they have a book and in it there is a Saints-themed poem that you can sing to the tune of ‘Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.” Sing-a-long!