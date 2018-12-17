New Iberia man, woman arrested for human trafficking in multi-state child sex case

BATON ROUGE – A man and woman from New Iberia have been arrested for human trafficking after police say they forced a juvenile girl to travel around the state to engage in sexual activity.

Thirty-nine-year-old Derrick Hall and 21-year-old Shaena Kelly have both been charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, and Hall also faces a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Hall and Kelly in Baton Rouge on December 14 as fugitives from Iberia Parish after an investigation that began in October.

Hall and Kelly forced the girl to engage in sexual activity in Iberia and Lafayette Parishes, and also brought her to Texas for the same reason, according to the LSP.

