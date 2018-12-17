× Make it FIVE in a Row for the Wolfpack!

NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola University New Orleans women’s basketball team picked up one final win before their holiday break, defeating the University of the Virgin Islands 67-55 Monday afternoon in The Den.

While the visitors won the tipoff to begin the game, the Wolf Pack (9-4) would score first on a drive by Kennedy Hansberry. The Lady Bucs (4-15) would quickly respond before Loyola reclaimed the lead on a three from Presley Wascom. The Pack would hold the lead for the remainder of the evening, and take a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

To open the second period, Virgin Islands made it a one-point game on a make from deep. Neither team was able to sustain a run, as the score sat at 29-27 with just a few minutes remaining in the half. However, Loyola would take a quick 11-point lead after a bucket and free throw from Wascom and three-pointer from Paige Franckiewicz. The Pack would head into the halftime break up 38-27.

The second half was controlled by the Wolf Pack, going out in front by 10 on a three from Megan Worry. after three and a half minutes of play. Loyola would extend their lead further by the end of the third, up 54-39 heading into the final 10 minutes.

While the visitors would hang tight with the Pack in the fourth quarter, Loyola held on for the 67-55 win, claiming their fifth-straight victory.

Loyola will take some time off for the holidays before returning to action on January 3 in The Den, hosting Stillman College at 5:30 p.m.

Article Courtesy of Loyola Sports Information Department