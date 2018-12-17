× LSU Outfielder Daniels Cabrera earns Preseason All-America Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore outfielder Daniel Cabrera on Monday was named a 2019 third-team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Cabrera, a 2018 Freshman All-America selection, batted .315 last season with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.

The Baton Rouge, La., product played last summer as a starting outfielder for the United States Collegiate National Team, batting .300 in 14 games with one double, a team-high two homers and six RBI.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on May 14 after he enjoyed an incredible week in leading LSU to three wins in four games, including an SEC series victory over Alabama. Cabrera hit .769 (10-for-13) in four games (May 9-13) with two doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI. In the Tigers’ series win over Alabama, he hit .700 (7-for-10) with two doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBI.

Cabrera launched a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 9-7 win over Tennessee on April 15, and in LSU’s 10-4 win over Tulane on March 21, he collected a career-high four hits – including two doubles – scored three runs and posted one RBI.

Cabrera, who recorded a 12-game hitting streak – LSU’s second-longest of the season – from May 9 through May 25, batted .320 in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, five RBI and three runs.

Article Courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department