NEW ORLEANS-- Every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

On Day Eight of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny teams up with his friends at The Saenger Theater to surprise a cancer survivor with "ELF" Broadway show tickets.

For more information about "ELF" at the Saenger Theater, click HERE.

"ELF" runs at The Saenger Theater starting on December 18th through December 23rd.