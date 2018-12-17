× JPSO responds to body found of Elf on a Shelf

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has responded to the body of an Elf on a Shelf discovered on N. Causeway Blvd. and W. Napoleon Ave.

The body was initially spotted on Thursday, December 13th at 8:56 am. The victim is 11 inches tall, weighs 2.3lbs, and has dark brown hair.

We have attached a photo of the victim circulating around social media… discretion is advised.

JPSO exclusively told WGNO, “We have been in contact with authorities at the North Pole (not the big guy) to get their assistance in identifying the elf, but have been unsuccessful so far. His death remains unclassified as there was no autopsy — when the medical examiners went to perform it, they found the body missing, with only a candy cane in its place.”

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.