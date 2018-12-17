Illegal immigrant living in Hammond arrested for child pornography, identity theft

BATON ROUGE – An illegal immigrant living in Hammond has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and identity theft.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office arrested Victor Velazquez on two counts of possession of sexual images or videos of children under the age of 13 and one count of identity theft, according to Landry’s office.

“Making Louisiana safer is a top priority for my office, and we will continue doing all we can to stop child predators and fight illegal immigration,” Landry said. “This arrest is yet another example of someone who should not be here inflicting damage on our State and her people.”

The identity theft charge stems from a Social Security card found in Velazquez’s possession that had his name on it and a number assigned to someone else, according to Landry’s office.

A joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office led to Velazquez’s arrest, and he has been placed on an ICE detainer.

“As I have repeatedly said: every time one of these videos or images is viewed, the child is re-victimized,” Landry said. “So I will continue working with our law enforcement partners to do all that we can to protect the innocence of our children and root out illegal immigration.”

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.