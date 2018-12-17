How to find your Instagram Top Nine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the time of the year where we look back and reflect on the last 12 months of our lives. Top movies, songs, Instagram pictures!

You've probably seen your friends and family post their Top Nine photo collage. It's a website and app that collects your most popular Instagram content by engagement.

Here's how you get one of your own... you can create it on both your desktop computer or your cell phone. Type in TopNine.co (or click here) in your browser.

From there you will enter your username, once you click submit, you will be asked for your e-mail address.

Once they've calculated your top images, you will receive an e-mail notification with a graphic attached. That graphic will look like the one embedded below.

Were you surprised by any of the photos on your Top Nine?

