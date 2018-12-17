Dragon Christmas display has neighbors spitting fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE - A Mandeville woman’s unconventional dragon themed Christmas display has gone viral after her neighbors sent her an anonymous note asking if she was “in a demonic cult.”

Author Diana Rowland, who often uses dragons in her popular stories, erected three inflatable dragons in her front yard last Halloween.

They’re still up, despite the changing of the holiday season, and that apparently has Rowland’s neighbors mad enough to spit fire.

“Dear neighbor,” the anonymous note reads. “Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween. It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons. May God bless you and help you to know the true meaning of Christmas.”

Rowland, who has been documenting the passive-aggressive neighborly conflict on her Facebook page, cheerfully responded by adding more inflatable dragons to the display.

To appease her apparently religiously motivated neighbors, Rowland even added halos to the magical beasts.

“In the spirit of neighborhood harmony, I have placed halos on the dragons,” Rowland wrote in a Facebook post. “They are now angels. Ezekial 1:1-28. I'll fight anyone who says different.”

The story quickly went viral and dozens of sites have featured the story.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling even likes one of Rowland’s Tweets about the display, much to Rowland’s glee.

Rowland’s flight of dragons now numbers five, with no signs of stopping.