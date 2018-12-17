December babies are super special!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Good news for people born in December.... science says having a birthday this month makes you special!

A report published in The Journal of Ageing research finds people born in December are more likely to live past the age of 100. But that’s not it.

Another study finds December babies are also healthier and less likely to have mood swings. This is apparently due to the high amount of vitamin d moms are exposed to during summer pregnancies.

So cheer up December babies, it’s not so bad sharing your birthday month with baby Jesus!

