UPDATE: The Causeway Bridge reopened just after 6:45 p.m. Delays are expected as the traffic clears.

MANDEVILLE – A crash on the Causeway Bridge has closed the northbound span, and it isn’t expected to reopen for at least two hours.

The Causeway Police Department tweeted news of the closure around 5:45 p.m.

No further details on the crash have been released.

Due to an accident, the Causeway – Northbound is closed at this time. Estimated time till bridge opens is 2 Hours. Updates to follow.

https://t.co/crOs5msyWV — Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) December 17, 2018