Barrios garners third Southland Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – For the third time this season, Nicholls State University guard Cassidy Barrios has been named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. All-Southland weekly awards are presented by MidSouth Bank.Barrios led Nicholls to one of the biggest comebacks in program history Friday, scoring 23 of her game-high 27 points in the second half as the Colonels erased a 23-point deficit against rival ULM. Nicholls won the matchup, 55-54, helped by two field goals from Barrios in the final 30 seconds, including the game-winner with 7.8 seconds remaining in the contest.Barrios, a native of Raceland, Louisiana, shot 11 of 20 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and made both of her free throw attempts. She also had a game-high eight rebounds to go along with four steals, two assists, and her 100th career block.

The Colonels take on another in-state foe Tuesday, heading to Baton Rouge for a matchup against LSU. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Article Courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department